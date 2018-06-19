Autopsy reveals Rice football player died from accidental drug overdose

HOUSTON - An autopsy revealed Blain Padgett died of an accidental drug overdose, according to officials.

Padgett was found dead the morning of March 2 in his apartment.

The autopsy showed he died from the toxic effects of carfentanil.

Padgett was a defensive lineman for the Rice University football team.

At the time of Padgett's death, head coach Mike Bloomgren said he and the team are deeply upset by the passing of Padgett.

"Our team is devastated by this news. All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period," Bloomgren said.

Padgett was a red shirt junior was from Sour Lakes, Texas, and graduated from Hardin Jefferson High School.

While at Rice University, he made a name for himself as a defensive end.

"When I got the call early this afternoon about his passing, it just stops you in your tracks," former Rice head coach David Bailiff said. “He was a remarkable young man, very bright future in football and very bright future as a Rice graduate.”

Rice University issued the following statement:

"The Rice community was deeply saddened by the loss of Blain Padgett. Out of respect for Blain and his family, we will not discuss personal or private matters. His family, teammates and friends continue to have our deepest condolences."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.