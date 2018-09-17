ASTROS FANS: If you like the 'Kate Upton' sweater, you'll love this

HOUSTON - It was about a year ago when I first told you about my obsession with that now-famous Astros 'Kate Upton' sweater. Now I have a NEW obsession: an adult Onesie made with those same throwback colors.

Okay, yes, I know what you're thinking. An adult Onesie? Really? What self-respecting adult would wear one of these? And who in their right mind would wear one in the Houston heat?

Well.. me and me.

And I honestly think many other Astros fans would too.

I was in the team store at Minute Maid Park for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks when that Onesie stopped me dead in my tracks. I immediately had visions of myself wearing it on my couch (the temperatures will drop eventually, right?) while watching the Astros make their next playoff push. I had to have it.

So I bought it. Duh.

I told all my co-workers about it first thing Monday morning. They were not at all surprised I bought it (they know me well) but they did have some questions:

Question #1 Is that really an adult Onesie? Yes, in all its glory.

Question #2 How much does it cost? $50. A bit steep, yes, but I will definitely get a lot of wear out of it.

Question #3 Does Kate Upton have one? Not as far as I know. But she is pregnant and this would be a super comfy thing to wear at home with Justin. And it does have the same throwback colors as that famous sweater.

So I'll leave you with one final thought: if you want this Astros Onesie, you should get it. Don't let the stigma that society has put on the adult Onesie scare you away from supporting your team in the warmest, coziest, most comfortable way possible.

And come on... a team that has the "Bregman Dugout Stare" should also have an adult Onesie for its fans. Am I right?

