Another horse shot to death in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - At 5 years old, Arian Brock loves horses.

But this past weekend, Arian’s favorite horse Sunny was shot in the back of the head and left to die in agony.

“I petted him a lot and I loved him,” Arian said.

As sick and senseless as it sounds, Sunny, a palomino quarter horse, was shot in the head sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning at the Brock family ranch on County Road 184 in Raywood, in Liberty County.

“I mean, he was doing nothing, he was in his own pasture doing nothing, he wasn’t harming anyone,” Camie Brock said.

The Brocks said whoever shot Sunny left him bleeding to death but still alive and in excruciating pain.

Camie found him lying in the grass about 9 a.m. Saturday, unable to move anything but his legs.

“I didn’t know what else to do but to lay down beside him and pray and put my hands on him, because I couldn’t do anything else,” Camie said.

Sunny had to be euthanized in the field.

Shockingly, another horse, belonging to another 5-year-old girl, a miniature horse named Chicken Nugget, was also shot in head about eight weeks ago at another family home in Liberty County less than six miles away.

Right now, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this case of animal cruelty.

The Brocks are heartbroken over the loss of Sunny and they want whoever committed this crime to be brought to justice quickly.

They are praying someone with information on this shooting will come forward and help the investigators on this case.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.