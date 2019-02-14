Another dream come true: Abigail Arias takes first-ever helicopter ride

Abigail Arias, 6, who is battling cancer, took first-ever helicopter ride Wednesday thanks to law enforcement.

FREEPORT, Texas - Abigail Arias, a 6-year-old girl battling cancer was surprised by another dream come true Wednesday.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said Texas Department of Transportation officers were so moved by Abigail's swearing-in ceremony as an honorary officer, they arranged for a helicopter to fly Abigail and the chief to the police station in Freeport.

The mayor of Freeport and other officials attended the landing of the helicopter to greet Abigail.

VIDEO: Abigail Arias takes first-ever helicopter ride

Police officers from San Antonio also made the trip down to meet Abigail, badge No. 758.

The crew flew over Abigail's school, Westside Elementary School in Angleton, where she was greeted by students as they flew by.

Abigail is battling Wilms tumor, a cancer of which her doctors said there is no cure, according to police. The girl, whose hair has begun to grow back since she has stopped chemotherapy, was the center of everyone's attention during the ceremony and celebrated her new honorary title at the Freeport Police Department Thusrday.

"Look around this room today. There's a lot of people in power in the state of Texas. But there's not a lot of people who can bring all these people to one place, and that's huge, and that says a lot for this little girl who sits right here today," said Garivey Thursday.

