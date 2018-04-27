Angry father questions daughter's sexually-explicit assignment question

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville, Florida father is demanding answers after he found an inappropriate question in his daughter's homework assignment.

Omar Austin says when his daughter, an eleventh grader at Westside High School, first read him the question, he thought it was a joke.

"Those type of questions should be left for reality TV and soap operas, not an eleventh grader's anatomy class," Austin said.

The question reads:

"Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend is type AB blood, and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could her baby's possible blood type(s) NOT be?"

Austin was appalled at the lack of morality of the question.

"The words 'baby daddy' and 'baby mama' being used, that's foresight," Austin said. "The fact that she's having sex with one guy and to get revenge on this guy she has sex with his best friend the next day? I mean, that's just not something that I want to teach any student."

Duval County Public Schools released the following statement:

"The question was highly inappropriate and was not part of a district assessment. We are thankful to the parent who contacted the school directly to share his concerns. Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation. Appropriate and corrective action will be taken. We encourage parents to contact their school leaders directly if they ever have any concerns about their child’s school and instructional experience so that we can immediately work to problem-solve."

Read more from WTLV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.