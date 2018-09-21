Amtrak train collides with tractor-trailer in Missouri City, officials say

HOUSTON - An Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon in Missouri City, officials said.

The crash was reported around 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cravens Road and U.S. 90. Officials said the big rig was on the tracks when it was struck by the train.

Officials said there were 71 passengers on the Amtrak train but no injuries were reported.

Texas ranked No. 1 for highest highway-rail grade collision in 2017

Highway 90 was shut down for 2 hours. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. The train was headed to New Orleans and will continue its route after inspection.

Investigators are at the scene.

Our southwest officers are on traffic control on Hwy 90 (Main St) outbound at Cravens, just south of Beltway 8 following a train derailment. No reports of injuries but traffic is stalled. Use alternate routes & avoid the area. #Hounews #HOUTRAFFIC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2018

