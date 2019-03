MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for Matagorda County teenage girl.

Jazaiha Leigh Williams, 13, was last seen Thursday in the Markham area.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office at 979-245-5526.

