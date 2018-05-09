Amber Alert issued for 3-year-boy missing from Texas City

Texas Center for the Missing issued an Amber Alert after a 3-year-old boy was reported missing from Texas City.

Police said Alexzander Clayton Russell was abducted by Beverly Mickens at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The child has blue eyes, blonde hair, weighs about 28 pounds and is 2 feet 8 inches tall. Police said Alexzander has a birthmark on his stomach. He was last seen on Windward Avenue in League City, police said.

Mickens is described as a 40-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has a tattoo on her left arm with the words, "Lil Don." Police said she took Alexzander without permission from his family.

Police believe they are traveling in a mid-2000 tan Chevy Suburban with paper plates.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720.



