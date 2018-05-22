Afton Oaks man whose wife claimed she was raped charged with assault, police say

Dung Tien Tran is seen in this mugshot released by the Houston Police Department on May 21, 2018.

HOUSTON - An Afton Oaks man whose wife claimed she was raped by two men earlier this month has been charged with assault, according to court records.

Dung Tien Tran was charged with aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily injury in connection with the May 8 incident at the couple’s Shetland Lane home.

According to court records, neighbors told police they heard Tran’s wife wailing and ran over to a fence that divides their properties. The neighbors said they peeked through the fence and saw the woman bloodied and crying, and began recording the encounter between Tran and his wife.

In the recording, investigators said, Tran’s wife can be heard pleading with him while he is shouting at her, according to court records.

Police said that Tran was arrested days later after his wife told investigators that she had been raped by two men.

According to court records, family members have knowledge of previous domestic violence incidents against the woman. The wife told investigators that after each incident, Tran would coach her on what to say to explain the injuries. However, prosecutors said they were not sure what motivated the woman to claim she had been raped.

Tran was booked into the Harris County Jail on $250,000 bond. The judge also ordered him to stay away from the victim, her home and her job.

