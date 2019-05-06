Driver charged with murder, 'a lot of drugs' found after chase leaves one dead, deputies say

A man has been charged after he led deputies on a chase in west Houston that ended in a crash, killing his passenger.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Eldridge Parkway near I-10, authorities said.

Deputies said the driver of a black sedan was traveling on Eldridge Parkway at Memorial Drive when he ran a red light.

A deputy saw the incident and tried to pull over the driver of the sedan, but he refused to stop, initiating a pursuit, authorities said.

The driver of the sedan blew through a second light near Eldridge and I-10 before crashing into a white Lexus, deputies said.

According to authorities, the woman driving the Lexus was taken to the hospital but later discharged with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to a hospital, where the passenger later died, deputies said. Both are believed to be in their 20s.

Officials said the driver has a criminal record and they found “a lot of drugs and two firearms” inside the vehicle, so that may be why he fled.

The driver of the sedan has been charged with murder.

Investigators are still working to determine more details of why the driver may have fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

