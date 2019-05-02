7 of 9 arrested in poker room raids appear in court

From top-left to bottom-right: William Heuer III, Steven Farshid, Sergio Cabrera, Dean Maddox, Daniel Kebort, Brent Pollock and Alan Chodrow are seen in mug shots released by the Houston Police Department on May 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Seven of the nine people authorities said were charged after investigators raided two Houston poker rooms appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Dean Maddox, Brent Pollock, Steven Farshid, Daniel Kebort, William Heuer III, Alan Chodrow and Sergio Cabrera were each charged with money laundering greater than $300,000.

Prosecutors said Maddox, Pollock and Farshid were identified as either owners or operators of the Prime Social Club on Westheimer Road. Kebort, Heuer, Chodrow and Cabrera were identified as either owners or operators of the Post Oak Poker Club, prosecutors said.

Both establishments were raided Wednesday in what authorities called an operation to shut down illegal gambling operations.

According to prosecutors, both establishments funneled millions of dollars in gambling proceeds through several bank accounts during the past couple of years.

Maddox, Chodrow and Cabrera were each granted $50,000 bond. Pollock and Farshid were each granted $20,000 bond. Kebort and Heuer were each granted $30,000 bond.

Representatives from both establishments maintain that the businesses were legally operating because they took in no money from the games.

Prosecutors said they also arrested Mary Switzer and Kevin Chodrow as part of the investigation. It was not immediately clear when either of them would appear in court.

