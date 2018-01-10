7.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Caribbean Sea, near Honduras

HONDURAS - An earthquake struck near the Swan Islands, on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Initial reports said the 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea Tuesday night about 125 miles (202 kilometers) north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles (303 kilometers) southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands.

The tremor occurred about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

There are no early reports of damage on land.

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicenter is sparsely populated, with much of it covered by nature reserves. Some people in the capital of Tegucigalpa said they did not feel the tremor.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez via Twitter said that Honduras had activated its emergency system and asked people to remain calm.

A tsunami is not expected on the U.S. Atlantic coast or Gulf Coast.

Based on available data, there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and strong ocean currents could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters.

Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1000 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter. These areas include: Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Honduras, Cuba, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas are being asked to take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk.

For more information, visit the USGS website.

