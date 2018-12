A six-vehicle crash on the North Freeway near the Hardy Toll Road, on Dec. 17, 2018.

HOUSTON - A six-vehicle crash has been cleared from the I-45 North Freeway traffic southbound at Hardy Toll Road.

Houston TranStar cameras showed multiple emergency vehicles working the scene.

Traffic is now flowing freely in the area.

Get the latest traffic conditions here.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.