6 children burned in Guatemalan volcano to be transported to Shriners Hospital in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - Six children burned in the Guatemala volcano eruption will be transported by U.S. military aircraft to the Galveston Shriners Hospital for Children.

The children are listed in critical condition after suffering burns in the volcanic eruption in Guatemala on Sunday. The U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will transport the children to Galveston to receive medical treatment. An aeromedical evacuation team, pediatric intensive care team and guardians of the children will accompany them. Shriners Hospital sent an emergency medical team from Galveston 24 hours after the disaster.

The medical team will provide various care including surgery, rehabilitation or psychological support.

The children will be admitted around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, according to hospital staff members.



