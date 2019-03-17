5,000 riders gear up for 14th annual Tour de Houston

Bicylists geared up for the 14th-annual Tour de Houston Sunday.

HOUSTON - Roughly 5,000 bicyclists from all over Texas took to the streets this St. Patrick's Day for the annual Tour de Houston.

The ride helps to promote exercise and to replant trees around Houston, benefiting the replant Houston program.

Participants could choose from a 20, 40 or 60-mile ride. Mayor Sylvester Turner is riding the 20-mile portion.

Afterward, bikers will have a party waiting for them at Hermann Square where they can enjoy some beer in light of the holiday.

The event is sponsored by Apache.

The Tour de Houston bike ride has started. The 60 mile riders are kicking it off. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3OP7t1UsCG — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) March 17, 2019

