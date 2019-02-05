5 ways to save money when paying for college

HOUSTON - At 10 p.m. Tuesday on KPRC Channel 2, we'll share with you the top five ways to save money when paying for college.

Many parents are stuck in a vicious cycle of paying for their child's college education well into their own retirement.

Here is the No. 5 way to save:

5. Discounts on the "extras"

How can you get things like free food, free clothes or discounts on transportation?

Books: Click here for information on how to save on books.

Food: Food pantries and food scholarships

Clothing:

"The Career Closet at Lone Star was established to provide support for students who have a scheduled job interview, but have nothing appropriate to wear and are unable to purchase the needed items. The closet is set up to feel like a boutique, with men's and women's clothing in all sizes, shoes, ties, jewelry and other accessories.

"Our purpose is to make you feel more confident and comfortable by dressing to impress, as if you already have the job! You are allowed to keep the outfit following your interview.

"The Career Closet also accepts donations of clean, stylish, interview-appropriate clothing from students, staff, faculty and the community."

Transportation: Subsidized METRO cards

"The average American spends nearly $10k per year on their daily commute. Houston commute costs rank among the highest in the nation so depending on where you live and the length of your commute, the costs can soar to even higher amounts. To help students offset the cost of transportation in our region, METRO offers discounted fare, which is 50 percent off the regular rate. Click here for additional details about the program.

In addition, schools such as the University of Houston and UH Downtown offer subsidized transit cards that encourage students to take advantage of convenient public transportation options located near campus.

4. Negotiate

It's OK to negotiate your financial aid package. After you get your financial aid package from your school, appeal the decision and ask for more funds.

Send a detailed letter with evidence indicating why you have a need for more money.

For example, supply a medical bill or list expenses after Hurricane Harvey.

If your child gets accepted into two similar schools, you can leverage them.

In the appeal, ask the school if they can match the other's offer.

