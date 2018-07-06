43 pounds of meth found in couple's trailer after they report theft, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered when a married couple reported a theft from their 18-wheeler at a rest stop on I-10, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, Chambers County deputies said they responded to the report and found a tractor-trailer rig that was missing tires. While investigating, deputies said they noticed several irregularities on the trailer.

Deputies said they found 43 pounds of meth hidden in compartments on the trailer. Officials said the street value of the meth was valued at $2 million.

Dan Roba, 48, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Bianca Roba, 45, of Hollandale Beach, Florida, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

