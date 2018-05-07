4 things to know: HCC Central Campus closed over social media threat

HOUSTON - Houston Community College Central Campus has to delay the start of finals due to a threat posted online.

The campus was closed Monday and Tuesday.

More Headlines

Here are four things you should know following the closing:

What was the threat?

According to HCC officials, the “shooting threat” came via social media over the weekend. Police sources told KPRC the threat was not specific, but a general threat to the campus.

How long will the campus be closed?

HCC officials said they are still deciding when to reopen the campus.

Has the source of the threat been found?

Not yet. Police and HCC officials are still working to track the source and determine if the threat was genuine or a hoax. However, HCC is providing extra security at all of its campuses as a precaution.

What about finals?

According to an alert posted by HCC, final exams scheduled for Monday are being tentatively rescheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.