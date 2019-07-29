4 things to know about new Avenida Houston welcome center

HOUSTON - Avenida Houston's new welcome center will incorporate all aspects of the neighborhood into an educational stop for tourists and Houstonians alike.

Along with the official welcome center, the space will include a retail outlet and a grab-and-go eatery.

Here are four things to know before visiting the center:

1.) The center is located inside the George R. Brown Convention Center and celebrated its opening on July 26. Visitors can get entry into the visitor center from the building or the outside plaza.

2.) Houston First Corporation will manage the center. Staff members will be able to assist visitors with signing up for guided tours, making reservations or purchasing tickets for Houston cultural attractions and destinations through the Marketplace.

3.) The retail outlet, Launch, will include items like traditional Houston souvenirs, apparel, handmade jewelry, purses, soaps and more. Launch started as a temporary retail pop-up during Super Bowl LI and will showcase local designers.

4.) The on-site eatery, Avenida Eats, will have an expansive and affordable to-go menu. This is a necessary spot for people looking for a quick bite during a busy travel schedule or day of work.-

Here are some more pictures of the center:

Avenida Eats

Launch

Avenida Houston welcome center

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.