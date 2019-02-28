4 charged in smash-and-grab at Willowbrook Mall jewelry store

From left to right: Trevione Terry, Lance Ethridge, Damarcus Carter and Cary Nimmons are seen in these mug shots released by the Houston Police Department on Feb. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Mug shots were released Thursday of the four people charged in connection with a smash-and-grab at a Willowbrook Mall jewelry store earlier this week.

Houston police said in a tweet that 21-year-old Trevione Terry, 28-year-old Lance Ethridge, 22-year-old Damarcus Carter and 26-year-old Cary Nimmons were each charged with felony theft in connection with Monday’s heist.

Investigators said the group stormed into the Zales store at the mall about 12:35 p.m. and used a four-door car to flee the scene.

Police said about two hours later that the men had been arrested.



