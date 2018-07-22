3 bodies recovered, 2 unaccounted for in San Marcos apartment fire, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Three bodies have been recovered Sunday morning from a San Marcos apartment building that caught fire Friday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at the Iconic Village Apartments in the 220 block of Ramsay Street, less than a mile away from Texas State University.

Officials said one person died, another is in critical condition and six others suffered injuries.

Officials said five people were unaccounted for since the fire and have listed their names below:

James Miranda

Haley Frizzell

Belinda Moats

David Ortiz

Dru Estes

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the information hotline at 512-754-2291.

Since then, officials have recovered three bodies from the rubble, but the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed.

A family friend of David Ortiz confirmed to KPRC that Ortiz was a former student from Pasadena Memorial High School. She said his mother works for the high school and is in San Marcos talking with officials.

Firefighters said a total of 200 people have been affected by the fire and 110 units were damaged. Texas State University stated it's working to help students affected by the fire.

