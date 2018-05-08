3 arrested after boating accident on Lake Conroe, authorities say

CONROE, Texas - Three people were arrested after a boating accident at Lake Conroe on Monday night, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m., Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Marine Division authorities responded to reports of an accident in the Caney Creek area of Lake Conroe.

Authorities said the boat operator was operating the vessel at night when he hit a stump. The boat immediately started taking on water and the operator called 911 for help.

A rescue team was able to assist the occupants of the boat and took all five of them to the Cagle Boat Ramp.

No one was injured in the accident.

During the investigation, authorities said Trevor Pistler, 26, was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

Two of the other four occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants in Harris and Montgomery counties, authorities said. Ryen Nichols, 23, of Conroe, and Megan Malone, of Spring, were taken into custody without incident.

