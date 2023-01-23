55º

M&M’s replaces cartoon ‘spokescandies’ with Maya Rudolph following ‘woke’ backlash from Fox News

The brand said in a tweet Monday that it “definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing.”

After controversy following its mascot refresh last year, M&M’s announced Monday it is taking an “indefinite pause” from using its candy-coated mascots, saying the “last thing M&M’s wanted” was to be “polarizing.”

M&M’s said in a tweet that it is instead tapping actor Maya Rudolph as its spokesperson, someone the brand said “America can agree on.”

Mars Inc., the parent company of M&M’s, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Rudolph did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

