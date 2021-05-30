Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.
The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, police told news outlets.
The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.
“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez said in a tweet.
Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.
No arrests were immediately announced.
“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” Ramirez told the Miami Herald.
“This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it's the same thing,” Ramirez said during an early morning news conference.