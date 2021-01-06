Here are the do’s and don’ts of getting the COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – Texas hospitals are urging the public to follow hospital protocols for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to help make the process easier.

According to the Texas Hospital Association, here are the do’s and don’ts of getting the vaccine:

Do:

Vaccine recipients are encouraged to do their research before taking the vaccine by going online and checking your doctor, local hospital, local pharmacy or local health department’s website and/or social media for helpful information.

Check your eligibility. Find out who can get the COVID-19 vaccine and where

Practice patience with health officials. Unfortunately, the vaccines are only available in limited quantities, and that vaccinations for certain populations, especially health care providers and first responders, come first.

Understand there’s regional variability, meaning some regions may have vaccines available and others may not. Click here for a map that helps patients find a vaccine provider in the state of Texas.

Don’t:

Do not arrive at your health care provider’s office looking for information on the vaccine. As stated above, patients are urged to go online and check their doctor, local hospital, local pharmacy or local health department’s website and/or social media.

You shouldn’t assume your local provider has vaccine available or that you can be vaccinated right away, the Texas Hospital Association said.

“We’re in this together, and we’re asking folks to be mindful of an organized approach. Health care workers are moving as fast as possible to get shots in arms,” said Ted Shaw, THA president/CEO.