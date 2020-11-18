Carnival Cruise Line cancels additional cruises through end of January; Galveston third on list for resuming operations

GALVESTON, Texas – Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests and travel agents that it has canceled additional cruises for the first part of 2021.

This comes as the cruise line continues to build and implement its plan to meet the requirements of the Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order issued on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Carnival’s operations are paused in the U.S. through Jan. 31, 2021.

Carnival said the cruise line is in the process of building a gradual, phased-in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston. There’s no firm date given by Carnival on the date when it would resume operations in Galveston.

In addition, Carnival had previously canceled certain other itineraries on four ships (Magic, Paradise, Valor, and Victory/Radiance) that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021. The cruise line previously canceled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”