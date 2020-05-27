83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

News

KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Faith Jones, a senior who has provided more than 150 blankets to children in need

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Tags: Senior Scholarships, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Faith Jones from Cy Fair High School. KPRC 2′s Christine Noël surprised the senior during her team’s Zoom call.

Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: