KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Faith Jones, a senior who has provided more than 150 blankets to children in need
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.
On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Faith Jones from Cy Fair High School. KPRC 2′s Christine Noël surprised the senior during her team’s Zoom call.
