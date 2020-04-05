Disney offers free educational activities for families to do at home

HOUSTON – As many students are now learning from home, Disney is providing free educational activities for families.

The lesson plans are based on Disney’s theatrical productions The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, and Frozen.

Families can also experience backstage magic and learn about a selection of careers in theatre through videos and podcasts available on the Disney On Stage website.

Fifteen activities are available for students between the ages of 6 and 14 years old.

Lessons cover a range of subjects including creative writing, art, and social media study. Disney provides both a detailed plan for the at-home teacher and an assignment for the student.

All activities are accessible online for free.