New nail salon Oasis Nails Lounge now open in Memorial

A new nail salon and waxing spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Memorial, called Oasis Nails Lounge, is located at 650 W. Bough Lane, Suite 110.

Oasis Nails Lounge offers manicures (classic, signature, deluxe and royal), pedicures, artificial nails (full set, refills, dipping powder, gel, polish and repair), waxing (facial and body) and tinting (eyebrows, eyelashes). Check out all the salon services on offer here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Parker V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "Super pretty and very relaxing atmosphere. Very clean and workers are super nice. Prices are very reasonable. Will definitely be going back!"

Yelper Girl R. added, "The salon is pleasing to the eye. Nice and bright, with nice decor, and it isn't too big and overwhelming. The chairs are comfortable, the equipment is clean and there are plenty of colors to choose from. The prices are also very reasonable for the location, especially compared to the other salons in the general area."

Head on over to check it out: Oasis Nails Lounge is open from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.