Spending time in University Place? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hair salon to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in University Place, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Clique Salon

Photo: trish n./Yelp

Topping the list is hair salon Clique Salon. Located at 2414 University Blvd., Suite 220, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

The salon offers haircuts for men, women and children, as well as color services (single process, lowlights, highlights and balayage). The spot also offers hair treatments (gloss, toner and brightening), Brazilian blowouts and extensions.

2. Picnic

Photo: brittany n./Yelp

Next up is bakery and deli Picnic, which offers coffee and tea and more, situated at 1928 Bissonnet St. With four stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's website, "everything served at Picnic — from the wide variety of breads and other delicious baked goods to the soups and salads — is made fresh in-house seven days a week." The spot serves up bread and baked goods, along with salads, soups and box lunches, which contain a sandwich (10 options to choose from), a pickle, a fruit cup, chips and a cookie. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Local Foods

Photo: mimi l./Yelp

Deli Local Foods, which offers sandwiches and salads, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2424 Dunstan Road, 4.5 stars out of 1,507 reviews.

This chain has four other Houston-area locations and it lives up to its name, using only ingredients sourced locally. On the menu, look for gourmet sandwiches like the duck confit with melted brie, arugula, cranberry jam and aioli on harvest wheat, and the smoked salmon, cold cured and smoked, with sweet onion jam, lemon cream cheese and mixed greens on a Golden Bagel's everything bagel. Look for sides such as sweet potato salad and acorn squash with cauliflower, green beans, pomegranate and flax seed. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Yoyo's Hot Dog

Photo: Ed H./Yelp

Yoyo's Hot Dog, a food stand that offers hot dogs and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 750 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5555 Morningside Drive to see for yourself.

This late-night food stand is open Thursday to Saturday, serving up "fully loaded" hot dogs with grilled onions, crispy fried onions, cream cheese, spicy mustard, curry ketchup, honey mayo and Sriracha sauce.

5. Tamashi Ramen and Sushi

Check out Tamashi Ramen and Sushi, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, at 2518 W. Holcombe Blvd.

The eatery serves up five ramen bowls with additional toppings like egg, bean sprouts, cabbage and shrimp. The menu also has a variety of specialty rolls and side dishes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.