HOUSTON – A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a shooting that killed two and injured six at the Haverstock Hills Apartments more than two years ago.

Kenneth Jones was found guilty of capital murder in the March 26, 2017, shooting at the northeast Harris County apartment complex. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jones and his brother, Harvey Jones, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said an argument between two groups culminated when the Jones brothers arrived at the complex. Kenneth Jones pulled a rifle out of the vehicle he was in and began firing at the crowd, investigators said.

Harvey Jones was arrested shortly after the shooting. Kenneth Jones was arrested in Florida two months later.

In August, Harvey Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.