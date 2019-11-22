GALVESTON, Texas – A Ball High School student has been charged with sexual assault after being accused of assaulting two female classmates on campus, officials at the Galveston Independent School District confirmed Thursday.

Derek Lee Williams, 18, was arrested Monday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child with sexual contact. Both are felonies. He also faces misdemeanor assault charges.

Galveston ISD officials confirmed three of the four alleged assaults occurred on the campus of Ball High School. The alleged assaults occurred over the course of the current school year, officials said.

Officials said parents of the victims filed complaints, which sparked an investigation conducted by Galveston ISD police.

A judge set Williams’ bail at $61,000. He was being held at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday.

Galveston ISD officials said Williams has been placed on out of school suspension.

Statement from Galveston ISD

"On November 18, 2019 a Galveston ISD student was arrested in response to complaints of alleged sexual assault filed by parents.

"The alleged assailant is a current student of Galveston ISD and has been placed on out of school suspension with pending administrative action. The district attorney has accepted the criminal charges, three of four of which allegedly occurred on school property.

"All parties involved in this ongoing investigation have been notified and are in full cooperation, pending disposition of the court proceedings.

"Ball High School has multiple agencies that can be accessed by students who have been abused or are victims of assault. These resources include on-site counselors, the Teen Health Center that is staffed with mental health professionals, as well as a team of trained staff devoted to the social and emotional well-being of our students. Ball High also houses the Galveston ISD Police Department.

“Student safety and security is paramount. We strongly encourage students and guardians to report concerns immediately to Galveston ISD PD directly at 409-766-5824, or to make a report anonymously or leave contact information on the GISD website at www.gisd.org/tipline.”