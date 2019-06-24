What safety tips, rules and regulations you should know during fireworks season

HOUSTON – Harris County officials are informing Houston residents on how to stay safe during fireworks season.

Here are the following tips to keep you and your family safe:

• Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community.

• Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.

• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings or people.

• Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

• Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies.

• Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.

• Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid.

Residents are asked to report the illegal use of selling or use of fireworks in unincorporated areas of Harris County at 281-999-2200 or email fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.

Click the following links for additional resources: