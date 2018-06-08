2 mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County, officials say

SPRING, Texas - Two mosquito samples have tested positive for the West Nile virus Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team.

It is the first West Nile virus detected during mosquito season.

The Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office with the Woodlands Township's sample also detected the virus Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials started spraying in the area on Wednesday where the virus was first detected. A second spraying will begin Friday night where the second positive sample was found.

Officials said they will spray twice in one week to ensure the impacted area is covered.

