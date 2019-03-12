2 injured after armed employee opens fire on robbers at medical center, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men robbed a medical office Tuesday in north Harris County, according to investigators, but they may not have expected to encounter an armed worker during the crime.

Around 2:10 p.m., investigators said three masked men entered a physical therapy office on Pebble Bend Drive, near the intersection of FM 160 and TC Jester Boulevard, while the other waited in the getaway vehicle.

When the men entered the office, an armed employee, believed to have a concealed carry license, shot at the trio, hitting one of them, according to authorities.

The men returned fire and a woman was shot, investigators said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said they are searching for four black men who were wearing red, black and blue hoodies and left the scene in a black four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-221-6000.

