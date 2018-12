HOUSTON - Crews responded Friday to fire at a Dollar General store in northwest Houston.

The two-alarm blaze was reported about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and West Road.

Video from Sky 2 showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the front and back of the store. No flames could be seen coming from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

