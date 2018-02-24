18-wheeler strikes Hitchcock church during crash

HITCHCOCK, Texas - First responders and power crews were in place to help remove an 18-wheeler that ran into a church on Highway 6 in Hitchcock in Galveston Countyon Friday.

Police said that, just after 4 p.m., the truck driver swerved to avoid a car that had pulled out in front of the big rig.

Amy Norcross said her brother is the one who reported the crash.

"He jumped up and looked out the door and he seen all this mess," she said. "So he just followed it over there and the guy was stumbling out of the truck so he made sure he was OK (and) called 911."

Paramedics transported the truck driver and his passenger to UTMB Health in Galveston with non-life-threatening injuries.

The True Vine Ministries church, which has about 50 members, will not be able to hold services until the building is repaired.

But since Highway 6 is a busy thoroughfare between Galveston and the greater Houston area, this accident could have been much worse.

"If it was later in the day, we'd probably be looking at a little different scenario," said Sgt. Paul Hensley, with the Hitchcock Police Department. "Most likely, probably a fatality, because, again, he crossed all lanes of Highway 6 and he was probably pushing 80,000 pounds, I would guesstimate."

The truck driver was hauling a full load of saltwater brine for Superior Oilfield Services out of Cleveland.

Police said that, at this point, any citations or charges are unlikely.

