1 killed in wreck on SH 105 in Montgomery County

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle wreck was verified by Houston TranStar at 5:10 p.m.

All eastbound mainlanes of SH 105 were closed near Willis Waukegan Road.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

 

 

