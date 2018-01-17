1 killed in wreck on SH 105 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle wreck was verified by Houston TranStar at 5:10 p.m.

All eastbound mainlanes of SH 105 were closed near Willis Waukegan Road.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash along SH 105 inbetween FM1484 and Willis Waukegan Rd in Montgomery County. DPS says it was a head on crash. No word yet if weather was a factor @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/VfGBeK9sWD — Sophia Beausoleil (@kprc2sophiab) January 17, 2018

