1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at southwest Houston game room

HOUSTON - A woman was killed and a man was injured late Monday in a shooting during an attempted robbery at an illegal game room in southwest Houston, police said.

Now, police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects who, police say, fled the scene in a black Nissan. If you have any information, call police at 713-308-3600.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Dunlap Street.

Houston police said that officers arrived and found a woman dead outside the business and a man injured inside.

Police said the woman who died was with at least two other men who tried to rob the gaming facility.

Police said the woman and another man entered the illegal gaming facility and started shooting attempting to hijack the place. The manager and security guard opened fire.

The manager was shot and the woman suspect was shot in the throat, foot and lung, police said.

When people fled the game room after the shooting, the manager was locked inside. However, police heard him screaming and managed to get inside to help him.

Police said a man tried to take the woman who was shot to her car, but the two male suspects left, fleeing in a Black Nissan Altima.

At least four guns were involved, police said.

The gaming facility manager was shot in the chest and taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

There is surveillance video of the incident, but police have not released it yet.

The landlord of the build said he had no idea that the facility was operating illegally. the landlord put up a sign Tuesday afternoon which read, "This business is permanently closed." He said the owner isn't answering his calls.

"It happens all the time--nothing new," said Joe Brooklynn who works next door to the game room at Houston Foundation Repair Company.

The company's surveillance cameras appear to have captured moments after the shooting.

"Before the game room, (we didn't have any problems) over here," said Luis Hernandez, the owner. "(Now) I leave two trucks outside and many people try to break into it...at least 15 times."

Hernandez said he couldn't be happier if the business closed.



