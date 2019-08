The scene of a deadly shooting on Amelia Road on Aug. 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Spring Branch early Sunday morning.

Police said the victims were playing basketball at the time of the shooting in the 8100 block of Amelia Road.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

