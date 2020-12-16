Price increase on utilities for Sugar Land residents coming January 1

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land residents may want to add “reduce utility usage” to their new year’s resolutions as the city council has announced rate increases are coming.

According to the Sugar Land government, utility rate increases approved by the city council in September will be effective January 1, 2021.

The average bill will increase by about $10 per month.

The bill for customers with 10,000 gallons of water usage and a 6,000-gallon winter average will increase from $92.11 to $102.39 in the new year.

Customers with 5,000 gallons of water usage and a 3,000-gallon winter average will see their bill increase from $65.42 to $71.69.

According to the Sugar Land government, residents can expect to see the rate changes on bills issued after Jan. 1.