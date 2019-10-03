Houston Zoo

Houston Zoo introduces newborn giraffe

The newest addition brings the giraffe herd at the Houston Zoo to six.

HOUSTON - There's a new long-necked friend at the Houston Zoo.

On Monday, the zoo's newest giraffe was born to first-time parents Kamili and Joshua.

 

 

After two hours in labor, first-time mom Kamili gave birth to a 128 pound, 6-foot-tall male Masai giraffe.

The baby giraffe will be named by the keepers who have committed to caring for the animals at the Houston Zoo.

First-mom Kamili and newborn son spend days bonding before public debut at Houston Zoo.

Officials of the Houston Zoo say the mother and son are doing well. The pair is spending a few days bonding before the little one's public debut. 

