Houston Zoo introduces newborn giraffe

HOUSTON - There's a new long-necked friend at the Houston Zoo.

On Monday, the zoo's newest giraffe was born to first-time parents Kamili and Joshua.

After two hours in labor, first-time mom Kamili gave birth to a 128 pound, 6-foot-tall male Masai giraffe.

The baby giraffe will be named by the keepers who have committed to caring for the animals at the Houston Zoo.

Officials of the Houston Zoo say the mother and son are doing well. The pair is spending a few days bonding before the little one's public debut.

