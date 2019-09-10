You can never go wrong with tacos or donuts

HOUSTON - Houston Life hosts, Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala, discuss the details of the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest.

Plus, they sample some tasty offerings from Circle K, including breakfast tacos, donuts and the Polar Pop drinks.

Watch for the Circle K word during the 6 a.m. news.

Then go online to www.click2houston.com/circlek and enter the correct word of the day to receive a digital coupon for a free Polar Pop.

The correct word will also enter you into a daily drawing for a $25 gift card to Circle K.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.