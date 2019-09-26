Top 5 pumpkin patches in the Houston area to visit this fall

HOUSTON - Starting this weekend, many pumpkin patches around the Houston area will open their doors for another season of pumpkin picking and family photos.

And with so many options to choose from, Amanda Sorena, contributor with the popular parenting website for millennials, Mommy Nearest, shares her five picks to take the kids to snap the perfect picture.

"The weather is still a little warm, but we just dress and we pretend, bring a fan and some water," said Sorena.

Dewberry Farm

Perfect for: The farm experience.

Located just west of Katy, families can visit animals in the barnyard, explore their eight-acre corn maze and the Pumpkin Hollar, a darkened space showcasing more than 500 lit, carved pumpkins.

"If you want the full pumpkin patch, whole nine-yards experience, Dewberry Farm is a good bet. And a thing that a lot of people don't know about Dewberry Farm is that they actually have fireworks on some of the select Saturdays they are open until 9 o'clock," said Sorena.

Open: Weekends from Sept. 28 to Nov. 10

Address: Morrison Road and FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Courtesy: Amanda Sorena

Perfect for: A quick stop inside the loop.

Big trees around the patch provide shade to capture nonsquinty pictures. There's not an admission fee, but proceeds from pumpkin sales help their Pure Sound Youth Choir singers on their tour next year.

"This is my favorite. This is where all my pumpkin pictures are from. That's my secret, because it's on Westheimer, is inside the loop. You can get right there," said Sorena.

Open: Monday-Saturday from Oct 5-31

Address: 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston TX

Courtesy: Amanda Sorena

Perfect for: The festival experience.

If you still want to stay inside the loop, this festival happening in Bellaire is so much fun and free to get in. You can get food or go on a horse-drawn wagon ride.

"You want to get tickets so you can play all the carnival games, and they have a little pumpkin patch where you can take pictures covered in face paint. It's always fun," said Sorena.

Open: Oct.19-20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 7112 Newcastle, Bellaire, TX 77401

Courtesy: Amanda Sorena

Perfect for: Great fall photos

Nicknamed the "pumpkin church," is a popular spot for fall family photos every single year. Funds raised from this patch are used for mission trips.

"This is the Episcopal Church in Pearland, and they are known for their pumpkin patch. If you want to go and check them out," Sorena said.

Open: Daily beginning Saturday, Sept. 28

Address: 2535 E. Broadway, Pearland, TX 77581

Perfect for: Fall hayrides

This farm has a mini-train ride, inflatables and festival eats. Bring your own wagon to tote your pumpkins, both jack-o'-lanterns and pie pumpkins.

"I know it says Christmas in the name, but they do other things there, too. So, you can go there early and get your pumpkin patch, do your hayrides, pictures, all the good stuff there for North Houston. Entry is $7 per person but bring a bit more if you're going to go to some of the rides and things like that," said Sorena.

Open: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Address: 7632 Spring Cypress Rd. Spring, TX 77379



Sorena also mentioned the big news about Mommy Nearest. They've been acquired by KidPass, the largest online marketplace for booking kids' activities, so you can expect them soon to know more about kid-friendly activities in and around the Houston area.

To see Sorena's complete interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.