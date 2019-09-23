The ONLY place in Houston you can find over 260 vendors under one roof this holiday season

HOUSTON - The 39th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the one-stop shop for all your holiday needs and it will be here in no time.

The market consists of more than 260 merchants and 23 are brand new this year. It's a one-of-a-kind experience for families to create memories and traditions.

Nutcracker Market Highlights:

What: The 39th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

When: November 14-17, 2019

Where: NRG Center

Why: 11% of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds go to Houston Ballet Foundation



TICKET AND GENERAL INFORMATION

General admission tickets:

$20 at NRG

Ticketmaster for $18 beginning August 12

Houston-area Randalls locations and at participating local merchants for $18 beginning October 21

Market hours:

Thursday - Friday, November 14 and 15, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Additional information:

Strollers, carts, rolling bags, wagons and pets are not permitted inside

PACKAGE PICK-UP: Back again to keep avid shoppers from arm fatigue! Check your packages and pick them up upon departing. There is a standard fee per package.

Sara Parr with the Nutcracker Market along with Elyse Schultz with Laugh Out Loud Expressions share a preview.

Check out the full segment above for a preview of what two local Houston merchants offer.

Sponsored by The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.