Salsa lesson with Val Chmerkovskiy from 'Dancing with the Stars'

HOUSTON - Two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion Val Chmerkovskiy, who is a co-owner of Dance With Me dance studios, stopped by our studio with instructor Lisa Sasnovski to give Derrick and Courtney a salsa lesson.

“Why salsa? Because that’s the perfect introduction into couple’s dancing. It’s fairly simple to get your hips going and it is very intimate," said Chmerkovskiy, who visited Houston for the opening of his new Dance with Me studio at the Galleria mall.

To see the full lesson, watch the video above.

