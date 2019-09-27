Rocker Marco Mendoza stops by Houston Life

HOUSTON - Marco Mendoza is a world-renowned bass guitarist.

He's worked with some of the biggest bands in rock music, like Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and The Dead Daisies.

Mendoza is a true musician and loves sharing his craft with fans around the world, in venues, big and small.

He's performing at The Pub 529 on Friday, Sept. 27. Doors open at 9 p.m.

RAPID FIRE WITH MARCO MENDOZA

FAVORITE CITY TO VISIT ON TOUR: Paris

TEX MEX OR BBQ: BBQ

FAVORITE EMOJI: Smiley face

FIRST CONCERT: Alice Cooper

FIRST ALBUM YOU BOUGHT: Abbey Road The Beatles

FAVORITE SONG TO PERFORM ON STAGE: Viva La Rock

ANY PRE-SHOW RITUALS: I like to take about 45 minutes, if I can, to shut down, shut the brain down, anywhere I find myself a little corner, dark corner, if I can go back to the hotel, I'll do that. It's just something I gotta do. To center, stop the machine. Wake up, do a little vocalizing, open up and then be ready for… a Vitamin C, Emergen-C.

NAME ONE INSTRUMENT YOU DON'T PLAY THAT YOU WISH YOU DID: I wish I played guitar a little better, actually, I play, I play enough, but not like my buddies.

To follow Mendoza on tour, click here.

