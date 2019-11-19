Houston History: A timeline of John F. Kennedy's final full day in Houston

21 November 1963 Trip to Texas: Houston: Arrival at Houston International Airport Please credit "Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston"

HOUSTON - Nov. 22, 1963, is a day many Americans haven't forgotten. It was a day that shocked the nation and left our country in grief; the assassination of our 35th president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

He was on a planned two-day, five-city tour of Texas in preparation of his 1964 presidential campaign. However, Kennedy's tour would come to a halt, making Houston the place where he spent the last full day of his life.

November 21st was a bright Thursday afternoon. Thousands gathered at Houston International Airport, now Hobby Airport, waiting for the arrival of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Houstonians were thrilled to see the 35th president of the United States, especially the First Lady, making her first public appearance in months since the loss of their third child., Patrick Bouvier Kennedy.

President Kennedy and Mrs. Kennedy drove down Broadway in their motorcade towards the Rice Hotel downtown.

Although the Kennedy's checked in at the Rice Hotel, they didn't stay there. This would only be a resting time before President Kennedy's appearance at Congressman Elmer Thomas's dinner.

At the hotel, the Kennedy's dropped in at LULAC's, the League of United Latin-American Citizens, reception in the Grand Ballroom. Although their appearance was short, the first lady had an opportunity to speak in Spanish to a crowd of 700 guests.

After 10 minutes, the Kennedys left the Rice Hotel and headed toward the Coliseum to attend Congressman Thomas's dinner.

After the testimonial dinner and a 15-minute speech, the Kennedys headed back to Houston International Airport and departed to Fort Worth. This would be Kennedy's last speech before his death.

President Kennedy and Mrs. Kennedy's entire visit in Houston lasted no more than 6 hours.

