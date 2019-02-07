Plan a staycation at Hotel Alessandra in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - If you're thinking about planning a trip for Valentine's Day, or just need a break in general, consider making your upcoming vacation a staycation!

There are so many new and exciting things to explore in downtown Houston, and right in the heart of it all is Hotel Alessandra.

The 21-story, high-end luxury hotel has rooms for every occasion, a spa and fitness center, event spaces and more.

Watch the video above to join Houston Life host Courtney Zavala on a tour, and visit their website for more information on booking your next stay.

This article is sponsored by Valencia Group Hotels.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.