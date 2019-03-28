It's time to Spring clean your workout routine!

HOUSTON - High-intensity interval training can help you burn calories long after the sweat session is over. Personal Trainer Chris Garcia with Snap Fitness shares 5 exercises that can be done in your living room with little to no equipment.

"High-intensity interval training is a great tool to burn fat. There's an immense amount of research showing that it's very effective, not only because you're burning calories that same second, but hours after you finish this exercise, it's called the after-burn effect," said Garcia.

To connect with Chris, click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.